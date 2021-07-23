Vietnamese farm produce promoted in RoK

Vietnam's participation at the event aims to seek opportunities for exporting a number of high quality products that are on harvesting season, thus solving difficulties in selling farm produce due to COVID-19 impacts.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung attended the opening ceremony of the fair. He lauded the Vietnamese Trade Office and Vietnamese businesses in the RoK for their efforts to increasing the import and distribution of Vietnamese farm produce and processed food in the host country.

IGF is an annual event organized by the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) with the sponsorship of the RoK's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea International Trade Association(KITA), Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency – KOTRA and foreign embassies in the RoK.

Held for the first time in 2003, the fair aims to help foreign manufacturers and suppliers by providing an opportunity to introduce and advertise their famous brands and quality products to RoK importers and consumers, while offering a great opportunity for them to find business partners.

This year, the event has drawn about 200 booths organized directly and in online format by businesses from 40 countries and territories across the world.

Vietnam and the RoK have enjoyed growing trade partnership, with the RoK being the third largest trade partner of Vietnam with total import-export revenue reaching 66 billion USD in 2020. Vietnam earned 1.2 billion USD from exporting agro-fisheries products and processed food to the RoK last year, accounting for 4.1 percent of the RoK's total import value of these products.

