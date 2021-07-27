Vietnamese cuisine promoted in Algeria

The event aimed to promote Vietnamese food to Algerian friends and help staff at the Embassy learn more about the local cuisine.
The cooking process for two of Vietnam’s renowned traditional dishes – nem (fried spring rolls) and pho bo (Vietnamese beef noodle soup) – was introduced at the event, along with two Algerian traditional dishes of Méchoui (slow roasted lamb) and salad hamis.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh spoke highly of the event, hoping that it will bolster mutual understanding amongst people of the two countries and cultural exchange programmes.
He also thanked staff at the ESHRA and wished to maintain cooperation with the school in the coming time, thereby fostering the Vietnam-Algeria traditional friendship.
For his part, ESHRA Rector Badis Bendedouche highly valued the Vietnamese Embassy's idea in holding the event, adding that the traditional friendship between the countries serves as a foundation for the school and Algerian people to explore Vietnamese culture, including cuisine.
Source: VNA
- Hungarians still prefer local cuisine when eating out
- Vietnamese food pop up in town centre with Vegan options
- What Algeria witnessed in street riots
- Five Star Slovenian Traditional Cuisine
- Bummed out! Cheeky act costs Belkebla place in Algeria squad
- Vietnamese man attacked by tiger in private zoo
- Turkey, UN agency team up to promote sustainable tourism
- A long weekend in Tokyo with Phillip Lim
- Bubble and Pho, Albert Road, Southsea: Restaurant review
- Food for thought: Young Romanian chefs shake up old classics
- PM: Armenia impressed by economic advancement of Vietnam
- Interest in Singles’ Day sales skyrockets in VN
- These are the food vendors at Leamington Food Festival
- World Islamic Culinary Congress kicks off in Baku [PHOTO]
- 6 survival tips for foreigners at Russian food markets
- 'Serene, tranquil, irresistible'
- Culinary arts of Kayseri seek gourmet recognition
- Vietnam-Laos trade fair kicks off in Vientiane
- Gastronomic tourism in Turkey through Russian eyes
- Which countries dominate the world’s dinner tables?
Vietnamese cuisine promoted in Algeria have 301 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.