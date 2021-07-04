Vietnamese citizens affected by pandemic in Malaysia receive support

Vietnamese people in Penang state, Malaysia, receive gift packages donated by the PetroVietnam Technical Service Joint Stock Corporation (PTSC) (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia on July 3 handed over 100 gift packages donated by the PetroVietnam Technical Service Joint Stock Corporation (PTSC) to Vietnamese people in Penang state who are facing tough challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penang is located in the northwestern coast of Malaysia , about 350 km from Kuala Lumpur. It is one of the states hardest hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with over 35,000 COVID-19 infections were detected here. The state recorded hundreds of new cases every day in recent times.

Penang is also home to a large number of Vietnamese guest labourers working in the fields of textiles, construction and electronics, who are facing a lot of difficulties due to the lock-down order is being applied in the country to control the pandemic.

Vu Duc Minh, the 2nd Secretary in charge of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, said this is just one of the embassy’s activities to support Vietnam ese citizens in the country.