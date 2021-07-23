Vietnamese art troupe’s preparations for Army Games 2021 reviewed

Praising the efforts and determination of members of the Vietnamese military art troupe in preparing for the "Army of Culture" contest, General Quyet asked them to heighten their responsibility, promote unity and bring into play tradition of the Vietnam People's Army to achieve the best possible results at the event.

Considering joining the Army Games an important missions, Quyet urged the team's members to cooperate with relevant agencies and units to make final preparations before heading for Russia for the Army Games 2021.

According to reports delivered at the event, since the team was formed six months ago, all members to participate in the "Army of Culture" contest have been fully aware of their responsibility and trained hard for the upcoming event.

This year, the Vietnamese military art troupe plans to have 18 performances, chosen and choreographed by experienced experts. Outfits and illustrations suitable with each performance are carefully prepared. More especially, lithophone, which has not been played by any professional art units, will be used to compete at the event for the first time.

Apart from artistic performances, the team will showcase photos about the relations of the Vietnam People's Army with countries in the region and the world as well as popularize the beauty of Vietnamese landscapes, people and culture and its military arts to international friends at the exhibition, themed "Vietnamese Defense – Tradition and Integration."

At the exhibition, the team will use digital technology platforms in the Vietnamese, Russian and English languages in a bid to attract more visitors from different countries, thus popularizing and raising the stature of the Vietnam People's Army.

