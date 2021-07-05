Vietnamese Ambassador bids farewell to Cambodian PM

The Cambodian leader thanked the Party, Government and people of Vietnam for their great support and assistance to the Cambodian people just cause in all circumstances.
PM Hun Sen asked Minh to convey his regards and wishes of good health to senior leaders of the Party, State and Government of Vietnam.
For his part, Minh congratulated the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on its 70th founding anniversary, affirming that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always keep in mind the support and contributions given by Cambodian people during their struggle for national independence, liberation and reunification in the past.
He spoke highly of Cambodia's development achievements in all fields, and thanked PM Hun Sen for creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and people living and working in the country.
Also on July 3, a number of newspapers in Cambodia highlighted the meeting between PM Hun Sen and the Vietnamese ambassador, during which the Cambodian government leader underlined the need for the two countries to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 as well as boosting bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.
Source: VNA
