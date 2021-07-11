Vietnamese abroad send home over USD 17 billion in remittances in 2020

This represents a rise of nearly 3 per cent over 2019, a very positive result compared to the previous forecast in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the World Bank estimated that remittance flow to Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020 fell by 7 per cent.
Vietnam came after China in remittances last year which received USD 59.5 billion, while the Philippines raked in USD 34.9 billion.
With remittances equivalent to 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), Vietnam was among the top 10 countries in the region by the share of GDP.
According to the World Bank, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, remittance flows remained resilient in 2020, registering a smaller decline than previously projected.
The main drivers for the steady flow included fiscal stimulus that resulted in better-than-expected economic conditions in host countries, a shift in flows from cash to digital and from informal to formal channels, and cyclical movements in oil prices and currency exchange rates, the brief wrote.
Source: VNA
- Slow U.S. growth, zero immigration hurt remittances to Mexico
- How mobile banking could bring the next billion online
- Australian fixed broadband speeds to average 44.3Mbps by 2020: Cisco
- IoT will account for nearly half of connected devices by 2020, Cisco says
- Westpac posts AU$7.99b yearly profit, sends digital Customer Service Hub live
- How Google and Nest could get the smart home all wrong
- Samsung, SmartThings and the open door to the smart home (Q&A)
- Startup hopes energy harvested from the air will power smart homes and wearables
- How to Deal With Medical Issues Abroad
- PayPal adds more features for sending money overseas
- Russia plowing $32 billion into nuclear over next two years
- Internet of Things market to hit $7.1 trillion by 2020: IDC
- A foldable iPhone may be in the works for 2020
- Obesity set to soar for boys, but not girls, from poorer homes
- Spark: 85 percent of customers to be off copper by 2020
- Hyundai Slashes Executive Perks As Profit Declines Send It To 'Emergency Mode'
- IT budgeting 2016-17: What the surveys tell us
- Google's strong Q2 earnings send stock up after hours
- Virgin, Liberty Global invest £3 billion in UK broadband
- Want to send spam? Hack the fridge
Vietnamese abroad send home over USD 17 billion in remittances in 2020 have 340 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.