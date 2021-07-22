Vietnam wins two honorable mention certificates at FIAP contest

The two certificates were presented to two photo collections themed 'Traditional Crafts' in the print section and 'Vietnam Viewed from Above' in the digital session.
'Traditional Crafts' comprises 10 photos, while 'Vietnam Viewed from Above' is a collection of 20 photos, both taken by different photographers.
Regarding individual photo awards, Vietnamese photographer Dzung Nguyen won an honorable mention certificate for his photo entitled 'Phoi Chieu Coi' (Drying sedge mat), which is one of the 'Traditional Crafts' collection.
Biennials is one of the most important events offered by FIAP. They are organized every two years in a different member country. Even years for Black and White and Nature Biennials, odd years for the Color Biennial.
Biennials have a very particular characteristic, different from the international contests. It is not only the quality of the individual work that counts, but FIAP ask for coherent collections, as well of the viewpoint of inspiration and conception as form the viewpoint of execution and presentation.
The 29th FIAP Color Biennial 2021 was held in France. Each member federation can select their own works or collections for submission, with a title for the collection being mandatory.
The entries were limited to 10 photographs in the color prints section and 20 works in the digital colour images section.
The UK was named as the winner in the print section for its collection 'Minimalistic Landscapes' while Russia was crowned in the digital section for the collection 'On the nature of female beauty'.
Vietnam's entries to the contest were selected from nearly 760 artworks by 200 photographers by the VAPA.
Source: VNA
- Ben's Barketplace, A Pet Health Food Store in Roseville, CA is Honored for Their Cool Factor.
- Image of expressive orangutan wins National Geographic photography contest
- New Times Staffers Jessica Lipscomb, Jerry Iannelli and Tim Elfrink Win Journalism Honors
- Ohio, Northern Kentucky football: Here's who will win in key week 1 games
- Collierville's holiday lights display contest replaced by self-guided tour
- You are now entered to win
- Enter here to win the San Antonio Express-News' 8 Days of Giveaways
- Ken Burns' new Vietnam documentary dismisses the origins of the disastrous conflict
- Vietnam: Thirty Years On
- Christina Grimmie fans fume as Teen Choice Awards, which honored gun violence victims, fail to mention slain singer
- This week in the NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal earn player of the week honors
- Why a Vineland VA and Rowan University partnership is a ‘win-win’ for veterans
- Western NY angler wins $10,000 grand prize in Lake Ontario summer fishing derby
- Bucks 109, Hornets 104: Milwaukee closes win after Walker injury
- Meet the artists at Porter Library reception: West Shore Chatter
- Style Invitational Week 1259: Beat the banned with euphemisms
- NAU set to face San Diego in 1st FCS playoff appearance since 2013
- San Diego ends Northern Arizona's football season, 41-10
- 'The Badger State 20' showcases the top current athletes hailing from Wisconsin
- CARIBBEAT: Plans launched for the New York Caribbean Carnival coming Labor Day weekend
Vietnam wins two honorable mention certificates at FIAP contest have 479 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.