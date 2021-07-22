Vietnam wins FIAP 2009

A photo, entitled "Đường tu học" (Buddhist Study Path), by photographer Huynh Lanh, the owner of the Huynh Nhu Digital Shop in Rach Gia City, Kien Giang, won the gold medal of the FIAP 2009 for digital photos, organised in October in the US, according to the city's People's Committee.
FIAP 2009 received more than 4,000 photos from 534 photographers from more than 50 countries. Huynh Lanh said that the photo was taken in mid-August of 2009 near
Source: Thanh Nien
Translated by Hoang Anh
