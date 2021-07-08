Vietnam wants to help OIF enhance role in region: Ambassador

Thang made the statement while presenting his credentials to OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo on July 6.
Mushikiwabo spoke highly of Vietnam's achievements in economic development and multilateral diplomacy.
She highly valued Vietnam's engagement in activities in support of peace and security in the world as well as the country's measures to respond to COVID-19 while ensuring economic growth.
In reply, Thang affirmed that Vietnam always treasures cooperation with the OIF and is determined to work together with the organisation and other member countries to foster the use and teaching of the French language, therefore promoting cultural diversity and economic cooperation amid various challenges in the world.
The diplomat stressed that Vietnam supports efforts by the international community and the OIF in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people, and stands ready to cooperate for economic recovery and stronger attachment in the Francophonie.
He also welcomed extensive reforms of the OIF over the past time, in both contents and methods of operation, therefore fostering the efficient use of resources in the new context.
The OIF Secretary-General highly evaluated Vietnam's role and position on the international arena and in its relations with the OIF in the recent past.
She said Vietnam and Asia-Pacific have an important strategic geographical location for the OIF and voiced her hope that the Southeast Asian nation will continue to play its role as the motive force of the Francophonie in the region, and support a trade and investment promotion event of the OIF slated for early October in Vietnam and Cambodia.
Source: VNA
