Vietnam wants to enhance ties with Colombia: diplomat

Duyen presented his credentials to Colombian President Ivan Duque at a ceremony held in an online format on June 30.

The Vietnamese Ambassador expressed his hope to receive the attention of the President as well as the coordination of ministries and agencies of Colombia so that he can well fulfill the assigned tasks during his term, thus contributing to lifting the good relations between the two countries to a new height.

President Ivan Duque said he believes the Vietnamese diplomat will complete his missions to help consolidate and promote the bilateral friendship and cooperation in all fields.

Vietnam and Colombia established their diplomatic ties on January 1, 1979. The relations have developed continuously over the past more than 40 years. Two-way trade surpassed 640 million USD in 2020. The two sides are striving for 1 billion USD in bilateral trade turnover in the coming time.

