Vietnam values international assistance in pandemic combat

Despite a global shortage of vaccines, the government has received the warm response from partners, neighbors, and foreign friends, who have committed up to 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Vietnam has got more than 8 million doses from other countries and partners, with 4.5 million doses passing via the COVAX Facility, including 2 million doses from the United States, 3 million doses from Japan, 0.5 million doses from China, and 1,000 doses from Russia. The partners have also pledged to further aid the Southeast Asian nation in the time ahead.
Other countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Cuba, Romania, and Germany, have also pledged to donate and cooperate in the transfer of vaccine production technology. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and countries like Laos, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, Germany, Cambodia and Saudi Arabia have also provided Vietnam with medical supplies and sources to serve the pandemic combat.
Vietnamese authorities have expressed gratitude for the valuable support during meetings and online talks, as well as in letters to foreign leaders, stating that it demonstrates the good relations between Vietnam and partners and international friends.
Translated by Chung Anh
