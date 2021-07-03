Vietnam sees 330 new Covid-19 cases
The Saigon Times
|Binh Son Market in Chau Duc District, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, is on lockdown. The Ministry of Health reported 330 new Covid-19 cases this afternoon – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – One imported Covid-19 case in An Giang Province and 330 domestic ones in 15 provinces and cities were reported this afternoon, July 3, taking Vietnam's Covid-19 tally to 18,690.
Among the latest locally-infected cases, HCMC took the lead with 249 infections, followed by Binh Duong with 32 cases, Phu Yen with 12, Dong Thap with 12, Nghe An with seven, Lam Dong with four, Vinh Long with three and Long An with two. Tra Vinh, Khanh Hoa, Bac Lieu, Bac Ninh, Binh Phuoc, An Giang and Daklak reported one each.
Since the current fourth wave of the coronavirus emerged on April 27, the country has reported 15,283 domestic Covid-19 cases, with 4,473 patients having been declared free of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.
In related news, the Phu Yen steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control this morning reported the first Covid-19 death, a 68-year-old male resident of Son Hoa District.
The deceased had a medical history of a stroke. The man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 29 and received treatment at Son Hoa District Healthcare Center. He was pronounced dead on July 2.
In another development, the Ba Ria-Vung Tau government and the provincial steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control last night decided to impose the social distancing order on the virus-hit markets and areas in line with the Prime Minister's Directive 16 from midnight today.
Meanwhile, other markets in the province began social distancing in line with Directive 15 from this afternoon. Besides, workers at industrial parks must make daily health declarations.
In Ninh Binh Province, due to positive results of Covid-19 infection prevention and control efforts, the provincial government has allowed several services and activities to resume from midnight, July 3.
Under the decision, tourist destinations and heritage sites can reopen, but only serve tourists in the province, while restaurants or eateries were also allowed to resume their operations.
The province also allowed resuming some non-essential services, except for karaoke and massage parlors, bars, nightclubs and game shops, the local media reported.
Ninh Binh Province has undergone 14 consecutive days without any new community-transmitted cases.
