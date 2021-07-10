Vietnam reports single-day record in fresh Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

A medical worker swabs an air passenger for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam reported a new single-day record in fresh Covid-19 cases July 10 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 463 fresh Covid-19 cases this evening, July 10, bringing Vietnam's total infections today to 1,853, a new single-day record.

Among the new infections, two were imported cases and 461 others from domestic transmission.

HCMC again took the first place at 200 cases, taking its daily caseload to a new record of 1,320 and the total in this fourth wave to 11,615.

The neighboring province of Binh Duong came second with 140 cases this evening, followed by Long An with 33, Dong Nai with 19, Phu Yen with 18, while the rest were recorded in 10 other localities nationwide. Of them, 383 cases were found in quarantine centers or areas under lockdown.

Also, 220 additional coronavirus patients have fully recovered and were discharged from hospital in the day.

As its Covid-19 tally has exceeded 500 cases, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap decided to impose social distancing in Sa Dec City and the districts of Chau Thanh, Lai Vung, Lap Vo, and Cao Lanh starting tomorrow, in line with the prime minister's Directive 16. Meanwhile, the remaining seven districts in the province will begin social distancing in line with the prime minister's Directive 15.

Dong Thap reported its first Covid-19 domestic infection in the current fourth coronavirus wave on May 31. The pandemic in the province had eased until June 24, after which the province started facing a spike in new cases.

Sa Dec City and Chau Thanh District began social distancing on July 1 and 2 under Directive 15, respectively, as they became infection clusters. Particularly, six areas of three communes in Chau Thanh, the Sa Dec General Hospital, and the Dong Thap Civil Military Hospital were put under lockdown. However, the disease showed no signs of abating and continued to spread to 10 out of 12 localities in the province.

As of this evening, Dong Thap has recorded 528 locally-infected cases and 10 Covid-19 deaths who all had suffered from underlying health problems.

The neighboring province of An Giang, which has reported 72 domestic infections as of now, also decided to begin social distancing under Directive 15 in 15 days starting tomorrow. Earlier, the province had imposed the social distancing order on Chau Doc City and the districts of Tinh Bien, Chau Phu, and An Phu.

In related news, the Tan An wholesale market area in Ninh Kieu District of Can Tho City was put under lockdown starting 4 p.m. today until further notice to cushion the spread of the coronavirus, as a vendor at the market was suspected to be infected with Covid-19.

During the lockdown period, local residents are banned from getting out of the lockdown area, except for going to medical centers for health check-ups and examinations or other emergencies.

