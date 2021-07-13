Vietnam reports 852 new Covid-19 cases
The Saigon Times
|A Covid-19 testing venue in HCMC. Vietnam reported 852 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
HCMC – Vietnam has reported 852 new Covid-19 cases, including 849 domestic infections and three imported cases, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 34,500 as of this evening, July 13.
Among the domestic infections, 546 cases were detected in HCMC, 186 in Binh Duong, 49 in Long An, 19 in Dong Thap, 15 in Phu Yen, eight in Hung Yen, six in Hanoi, five in Can Tho, four each in An Giang and Danang, three each in Tra Vinh and Kien Giang and one in Bac Giang.
As many as 759 cases were detected in quarantine centers or areas under lockdown.
The three imported cases were reported in Tay Ninh. They returned to the country through the province’s Moc Bai International Border Gate on June 20.
As such, the Ministry of Health today confirmed 2,301 new Covid-19 cases in 26 cities and provinces. HCMC recorded the biggest number of new infections with 1,797 cases, also the biggest single-day spike.
The city remained the country's biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the ongoing wave with 16,573 cases, followed by Bac Giang with 5,723 cases.
The country's total number of locally transmitted cases in the fourth Covid-19 wave beginning in late April has risen to 30,934, recorded in 58 cities and provinces.
Up to now, 9,553 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, including 222 people discharged from the hospital today.
Addressing a meeting with leaders of HCMC this morning, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the Health Ministry is mobilizing all possible resources to help the city fight off Covid-19.
Seventeen leaders of departments under the Ministry of Health have arrived in HCMC to assist the local authorities in Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Nine more department leaders will come to the city soon.
The ministry will mobilize 400 doctors and 600 nurses from other localities for Covid-19 treatment facilities in the city no later than July 16.
Moreover, the ministry is working with frontline hospitals nationwide to allocate 200 doctors and 800-1,000 nurses to take care of critical Covid-19 patients in HCMC.
Several provinces across the country, including Binh Thuan, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam and Quang Ninh, have dispatched medical workers to HCMC to help the city stop the raging Covid-19 from spreading.
- Bombshell reports show at least 100 cases of teachers cheating on standardized tests in public schools since 2006
- Florida police distance department from reports about Siri in murder case
- Judge's decision to allow Lisa Mehos' abortion to be used as evidence in New York custody case causes stir
- Fourth person arrested in New Jersey beating case involving female suspect who smiled cheerfully in her mugshot
- Phoenix 'serial street shooter' reports offer new details in triple homicide
- PBS airs new footage in case of illegal immigrant killed at border (VIDEO)
- Release of Josh Duggar's Police Report Raises New Legal Questions
- Leaked Freddie Gray Autopsy Report Raises New Questions
- New details, sketches released in 30-year-old New Hampshire cold case of four still-unidentified bodies found in barrels
- India police arrest six in new gang rape case in Punjab
- Report argues new Oregon testing rules are straining pot supply
- Flu epidemic hits New York: Governor Cuomo declares statewide public health emergency
- Fourth New York shopper, pointing at Macy’s, makes racial profiling allegations
- NYPD changes the way missing mentally impaired adult cases are reported
- Landmark reform of police prosecutions too late in case of mentally ill man's death
- DEPRESSED IN THE CITY: 1 in 5 New Yorkers suffer from mental health disorders, report says
- New York City gained 300,000 new residents between ages of 20 and 34 between 2000 and 2010, new report finds
- Cases of four oldest homicide victims in 2012 remain a mystery
- Hazmat crew responds to Upper East Side condo after possible Ebola case reported
- Ruiz: With more New York kids living in poverty now than in Great Recession, it’s time to increase wages
Vietnam reports 852 new Covid-19 cases have 631 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.