Vietnam reports 852 new Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

A Covid-19 testing venue in HCMC. Vietnam reported 852 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – Vietnam has reported 852 new Covid-19 cases, including 849 domestic infections and three imported cases, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 34,500 as of this evening, July 13.

Among the domestic infections, 546 cases were detected in HCMC, 186 in Binh Duong, 49 in Long An, 19 in Dong Thap, 15 in Phu Yen, eight in Hung Yen, six in Hanoi, five in Can Tho, four each in An Giang and Danang, three each in Tra Vinh and Kien Giang and one in Bac Giang.

As many as 759 cases were detected in quarantine centers or areas under lockdown.

The three imported cases were reported in Tay Ninh. They returned to the country through the province’s Moc Bai International Border Gate on June 20.

As such, the Ministry of Health today confirmed 2,301 new Covid-19 cases in 26 cities and provinces. HCMC recorded the biggest number of new infections with 1,797 cases, also the biggest single-day spike.

The city remained the country's biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the ongoing wave with 16,573 cases, followed by Bac Giang with 5,723 cases.

The country's total number of locally transmitted cases in the fourth Covid-19 wave beginning in late April has risen to 30,934, recorded in 58 cities and provinces.

Up to now, 9,553 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, including 222 people discharged from the hospital today.

Addressing a meeting with leaders of HCMC this morning, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the Health Ministry is mobilizing all possible resources to help the city fight off Covid-19.

Seventeen leaders of departments under the Ministry of Health have arrived in HCMC to assist the local authorities in Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Nine more department leaders will come to the city soon.

The ministry will mobilize 400 doctors and 600 nurses from other localities for Covid-19 treatment facilities in the city no later than July 16.

Moreover, the ministry is working with frontline hospitals nationwide to allocate 200 doctors and 800-1,000 nurses to take care of critical Covid-19 patients in HCMC.

Several provinces across the country, including Binh Thuan, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam and Quang Ninh, have dispatched medical workers to HCMC to help the city stop the raging Covid-19 from spreading.

