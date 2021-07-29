Vietnam reports 4,773 new Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

A medical worker takes care of a Covid-19 patient at an intensive care unit in HCMC. Vietnam reported 4,773 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 4,773 new Covid-19 cases, including 4,772 domestic infections in 34 cities and provinces and one imported case this evening, July 29.

HCMC recorded the biggest number of new infections with 2,877 cases, followed by Binh Duong with 738, Long An with 320, Dong Nai with 166, Dong Thap with 142 and Ba Ria-Vung Tau with 133. All of them are located in the South.

Binh Thuan, Hanoi, Danang, Phu Yen, Binh Phuoc, Can Tho, Tra Vinh, Hai Duong, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam detected 10 to 63 cases each.

Binh Dinh, Daklak, Vinh Phuc, Thanh Hoa, Hau Giang, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Ca Mau, Ha Tinh, Kien Giang, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Ha Giang, Bac Lieu, Ninh Binh and Quang Ngai reported less than 10 new cases each.

The country has reported 124,584 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in 62 cities and provinces in the fourth wave of the pandemic since late April.

Up to now, 31,780 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, including 4,323 people discharged from the hospital today. Meanwhile, nearly 350 patients are currently in critical condition and 19 patients have to rely on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

The national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control confirmed 233 Covid-19 deaths between July 19 and 26 in seven localities, including 189 in HCMC, 14 in Khanh Hoa, 10 in Long An, eight in Dong Nai, six in Ben Tre, four in Vinh Long and two in Binh Duong.

The country has given more than 5.3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to its citizens to date. Nearly 500,000 people have received two doses.

The Ministry of Health has sent an inspection team to HCMC to check the city's Covid-19 infection prevention and control activities as the number of new Covid-19 infections in the city remains high despite more stringent social distancing measures.

The ministry will also establish three more intensive care units for Covid-19 patients in the city, which is currently the country's biggest Covid-19 hotpot.

The three intensive care units, with 500 beds each, will be monitored by the Vietnam-Germany Friendship, Bach Mai, and Hue Central hospitals.

