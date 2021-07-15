Vietnam receives over 900,000 more AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The Saigon Times

A batch of 921,400 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat International Airport – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – An additional 921,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as part of the 30 million doses ordered by the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC), arrived at the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport this morning, July 15.

This is the fourth vaccine shipment that AstraZeneca has sent to Vietnam under a contract with VNVC. The first shipment with 117,600 doses was handed over to Vietnam on February 2, the second with 288,000 doses arrived in the country on May 25 and the third with 580,000 doses came to the country on July 9.

Through Resolution No. 61 issued on June 19, the Government of Vietnam will buy all the 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from VNVC on a non-profit basis.

Thus far, AstraZeneca has handed over more than 1.9 million doses to Vietnam.

Under the deal with the Government, VNVC will continue transferring the 921,400 doses to the Ministry of Health, said VNVC chairman and general director Ngo Chi Dung.

As of this morning, Vietnam has received nearly 6.4 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses through VNVC's order, the Covax Facility and donations from other countries. The vaccine has accounted for 71% of the country's total.

Priority groups of Vietnamese people have got more than 4.1 million AstraZeneca doses, including those receiving two shots.

