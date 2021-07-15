Vietnam receives over 900,000 more AstraZeneca vaccine doses
The Saigon Times
|A batch of 921,400 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat International Airport – PHOTO: TNO
HCMC – An additional 921,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as part of the 30 million doses ordered by the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC), arrived at the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport this morning, July 15.
This is the fourth vaccine shipment that AstraZeneca has sent to Vietnam under a contract with VNVC. The first shipment with 117,600 doses was handed over to Vietnam on February 2, the second with 288,000 doses arrived in the country on May 25 and the third with 580,000 doses came to the country on July 9.
Through Resolution No. 61 issued on June 19, the Government of Vietnam will buy all the 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from VNVC on a non-profit basis.
Thus far, AstraZeneca has handed over more than 1.9 million doses to Vietnam.
Under the deal with the Government, VNVC will continue transferring the 921,400 doses to the Ministry of Health, said VNVC chairman and general director Ngo Chi Dung.
As of this morning, Vietnam has received nearly 6.4 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses through VNVC's order, the Covax Facility and donations from other countries. The vaccine has accounted for 71% of the country's total.
Priority groups of Vietnamese people have got more than 4.1 million AstraZeneca doses, including those receiving two shots.
- Flu vaccine stocks to be boosted after early rush saps supplies across Australia
- The True Dollar Cost of the Anti-Vaccine Movement
- You CAN get mumps even if you've had the MMR vaccine: Why every 18-year-old should have a booster jab to prevent life-changing side effects
- 11-Month-Old Suffers Stroke After Chickenpox — Shining a Light on the Importance of Vaccines
- One-THIRD of parents don't vaccinate their children on time, leaving them vulnerable to deadly diseases like polio and measles, study suggests
- 'Worry is contagious': the vaccine-hesitant parents putting children at risk
- Large increase in demand for flu vaccine leads to rationing in Victoria, New South Wales
- Vaccination campaign launches with hope of halting measles outbreak
- Measles outbreak triggers fresh emphasis on MMR vaccinations
- Large Study Finds — Once Again — that Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism
- What we know about potential coronavirus vaccines and treatments
- Human testing of experimental Zika vaccine to begin
- Deputy PM receives Germany’s Hessen state minister
- Search for HIV vaccine resumes with test in South Africa
- Coronavirus: Scientists making quiet vaccine progress
- Drug companies race to test coronavirus vaccines
- Vietnam performs world’s first living donor hand transplant
- Vietnam now tests for coronavirus in 24 hours
- Plymouth Meeting Pharma Company Preparing Coronavirus Vaccine
- Montgomery County Pharma Company Preparing Coronavirus Vaccine
Vietnam receives over 900,000 more AstraZeneca vaccine doses have 424 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.