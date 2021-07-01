VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 7

Stricter COVID-19 prevention in cultural, sports, and tourism sector requested Stricter COVID-19 prevention in cultural, sports, and tourism sector requested – Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No 5050 / BVHTTDL-VHCS, requesting that People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities strictly implement COVID-19 preventive measures in culture, sport, and tourism activities. COVID-19 prevention work in these fields must be strictly conducted in line with guiding documents and instructions from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Tour operators, accommodation establishments, tourism service providers, cultural, physical training, and sports establishments, and museums, tourism destination management boards, and organisation committees of festivals are required to apply COVID-19 prevention regulations and measures in accordance with the guidance documents from the two ministries. Accommodation establishments must register and declare daily any relevant information in line with instructions in Document No 4159 / BVHTTDL-TCDL dated November 9, 2020 from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Plans will be outlined to ensure the safety and security of tourists and people participating in cultural and sports activities and visitors to museums, cultural heritage sites, and festivals. COVID-19 prevention instructions will be also popularised… Read full this story

