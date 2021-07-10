Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, La Vie launch novel program

They have selected more than 100 natural wonders and presented them through a limited edition collection of La Vie mineral water.

Customers can choose from more than 100 different labels featuring scenic spots such as the 'four great peaks' of the north-west and the mysterious caves of the 'Kingdom of Caves' in central Quang Binh province.

Users can also scan the QR code on the water bottle to get information about the particular place as well as tourism generally from the VNAT website https://vietnamtourism.gov.vn.

A spokesperson for the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said the initiative is among activities to promote the beauty of Vietnam to tourists in a new and unique way.

As a Nestlé Group’s company, La Vie has been a pioneer in environmental initiatives.

Source: VNA