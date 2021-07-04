Vietnam leaders extend greetings to US on 245th Independence Day

Leaders of Vietnam have sent kinds wishes on American Independence day, which falls on July 4.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today [July 4] extended greetings to US President Joe Biden on the US’s 245th Independence Day (July 4, 1776 – July 4, 2021).
|The Vietnam-US relations are on the rise. File photo
On this occasion, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue sent a greeting message to President of the US Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the US House of Representative Nancy Pelosi.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also congratulated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the US' 245th birthday.
From 1776 to the present, the date of July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of US independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, carnivals, fairs to more casual family gatherings and barbecues.
This year, however, given the Covid-19 situation, certain social events are limited in scale.
Vietnam and the US celebrated the 25th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations last year, with investment and trade serving as pillars in the bilateral comprehensive partnership.
| For the first five months of this year, the US remained Vietnam's largest export market with an external turnover of US$37.6 billion, representing an increase of 49.8% year-on-year.
Vietnam is currently home to 1,100 projects financed by US investors with a total registered capital of US$9.7 billion, making it the country’s 11th largest investor to date. Taking into account investment capital from US firms via a third country, total foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam stood at over US$14 billion.
