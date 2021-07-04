Vietnam has 267 more cases in Covid-19 tally

The Saigon Times

A medical worker takes samples from a man for Covid-19 testing in HCMC. Vietnam reported 267 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday morning – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – Vietnam has reported 267 new Covid-19 cases, including 263 domestic infections and four imported ones, taking its Covid-19 tally to 19,310 as of this morning, July 4.

Among the domestic cases, 217 were recorded in HCMC, 17 in Phu Yen, 15 in Long An, nine in Khanh Hoa, two each in Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Thap and one in An Giang.

The four imported cases were reported in Thai Binh Province. They returned to Vietnam from France on June 19 and tested positive for Covid-19 on July 2.

Vietnam has recorded 15,893 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in 52 of its 63 cities and provinces since the fourth Covid-19 wave broke out in late April.

Bac Giang takes the lead in terms of local infections with 5,710 cases, followed by HCMC with 5,654 cases.

Up to now, more than 3.8 million people in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with over 218,600 of them having received two shots.

Since mid-June, HCMC has reported some 250 new Covid-19 cases a day on average. The city's number of daily infections hit a record on June 25 with 724 cases.

Addressing a meeting of the HCMC steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control earlier this week, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the pandemic in the city was still developing complicatedly and unpredictably.

The pandemic has also spread quickly to HCMC's neighboring provinces such as Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

"The upsurge in domestic Covid-19 infections has made trouble for the city to deploy Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures," Long said.

Besides 5,000 beds for Covid-19 patients at Covid-19 treatment hospitals, the city has set up two new field hospitals with 5,000 beds in total, raising its capacity to 10,000 beds.

Asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms are treated at field hospitals, while specialized hospitals such as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Pham Ngoc Thach, Trung Vuong and Cho Ray are responsible for treating patients in critical condition.

Alongside RT-PCR tests, the HCMC Department of Health has asked districts to increase quick Covid-19 tests to rapidly detect new infections in the community.

The city expects to conduct 150,000-200,000 quick Covid-19 tests a day. Each district will perform 6,000-8,000 quick tests a day, while Thu Duc City is asked to raise its daily capacity to 18,000-24,000 tests.

