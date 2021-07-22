Vietnam ensures medical care and health safety for foreigners

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang made the affirmation while responding to queries regarding the death of a Korean citizen contracting COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City, at the ministry's regular press conference on July 22.

She cited information from the municipal Department of External Affairs as saying that the patient died of the disease at Cho Ray Hospital on July 13.

"We are really sorry and would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the bereaved," Hang said, adding that the patient had been treated at one of the most leading medical facilities in Vietnam and received the wholehearted care of the hospital’s medical staff in the best possible conditions, but it is unfortunate that the patient had not survived.

According to the spokeswoman, Vietnam’s competent agencies have been working with the Korean side to deal with post-death procedures.

Vietnamese agencies and localities will review related protocols and work closely with foreign representative offices in the country to address emerging issues in a timely manner, and avoid the repetition of similar incidents in the future, Hang said.

Source: VNA