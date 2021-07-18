Vietnam cuts domestic passenger flights to southern provinces over rising Covid-19 risks

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) emphasized the provinces and cities to which domestic flights are suspended are those applying social distancing measures.
Aviation authorities have decided to keep the number of domestic flights to southern provinces at a minimum for two weeks given the rising count of Covid-19 infections here.
Accordingly, from 0:00am on July 19 until August 1, almost all domestic commercial flights to airports in southern provinces and cities will be halted, following new Covid-19 community transmissions, the CAAV said on July 18.
The CAAV emphasized the provinces and cities to which domestic flights are suspended are those applying social distancing measures, including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ca Mau, and Kien Giang.
An aircraft after landing. Photo: Vietnam Airlines
Only the air routes mentioned below will remain operational with minimum frequency, including:
Phu Quoc-Hanoi: one flight per day by Vietnam Airlines' A321 aircraft.
Can Tho-Hanoi: one flight per day by Vietnam Airlines' A321 aircraft.
Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC)-Hanoi: 1,700 seats per day, which is allocated to Vietnam Airlines (with a maximum of 700 seats per day), VietJet and Bamboo Airways (with a maximum of 400 seats each), and Pacific Airlines (with no more than 200 seats).
HCMC-Danang/Quy Nhon/Cam Ranh/Buon Ma Thuot: air carriers operate one flight or two flights per day (equivalent to about 200-400 seats on each route).
Based on proposals from localities, the CAAV has stopped operating flights from HCMC to provinces of Thanh Hoa and Quang Ninh, and Haiphong City. The HCMC-Hanoi route will be the only one connecting the north and the south.
All passengers are required to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 in accordance with current regulations of the Ministry of Health. Major airports like Noi Bai in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat in HCMC have offered the Covid-19 testing service.
The CAAV will strictly supervise domestic transportation activities to and from southern provinces and cities from July 19 to August 1. Air carriers and airports infringing the above measures will not be issued flight permits.
Before the fourth coronavirus wave resurfaced in the country in late April, Vietnamese air carriers were operating hundreds of domestic flights every day.
However, Vietnam has been struggling with a surge in community transmissions over the past few days, mainly linked to HCMC, which has triggered the biggest outbreak in the country. Nineteen southern provinces will impose partial lockdown, starting July 19.
