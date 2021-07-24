Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Canberra

This is the third meeting of the ACC so far this year and the first hosted by Vietnam as the chair of the committee from July to December 2021.

Participants agreed that the ACC should continue promoting its role of connecting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the host country and strengthening the strategic partnership between the bloc and Australia in all fields, thus promoting the common interests of the countries and people in Australia.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic's complicated developments in the region and the world, ASEAN member countries showed solidarity and cooperation with Australia, and thanked the country for providing support to members of the association.

Representatives of ASEAN countries underlined the need to ensure utmost safety for citizens and diplomats of ASEAN nations in Australia.

They agreed to work actively to promote the image and role of the association with nearly 20 activities to increase connections with the host country, including a ceremony to celebrate the ASEAN Day in Canberra and joint commemorating events.

In the rest of the year, the ACC will continue to coordinate with the host government to increase support to ASEAN members to overcome COVID-19 and boost economic recovery, while strengthening economic cooperation and people-to-people exchange with Australia, including efforts to expand visas for ASEAN citizens and help students from member countries to return to Australia for studying soon.

