Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Canberra

This is the third meeting of the ACC so far this year and the first hosted by Vietnam as the chair of the committee from July to December 2021.
Participants agreed that the ACC should continue promoting its role of connecting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the host country and strengthening the strategic partnership between the bloc and Australia in all fields, thus promoting the common interests of the countries and people in Australia.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic's complicated developments in the region and the world, ASEAN member countries showed solidarity and cooperation with Australia, and thanked the country for providing support to members of the association.
Representatives of ASEAN countries underlined the need to ensure utmost safety for citizens and diplomats of ASEAN nations in Australia.
They agreed to work actively to promote the image and role of the association with nearly 20 activities to increase connections with the host country, including a ceremony to celebrate the ASEAN Day in Canberra and joint commemorating events.
In the rest of the year, the ACC will continue to coordinate with the host government to increase support to ASEAN members to overcome COVID-19 and boost economic recovery, while strengthening economic cooperation and people-to-people exchange with Australia, including efforts to expand visas for ASEAN citizens and help students from member countries to return to Australia for studying soon.
Source: VNA
- Vietnam values ties with Cuba: Minister
- ASEAN to flourish as a single tourism destination
- Trump’s Ex-Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Is Going to Snitch
- Committee hears but doesn't vote on bill that would ban women from having an abortion if fetus has Down syndrome
- An Important Cog: An India-Vietnam-Taiwan axis could add to the multipolarity narrative in the Indo-Pacific
- ASEAN-China Single Draft Code of Conduct: Reflection of continuing differences
- VinFast: behind Vietnam’s rapid-fire automotive dream
- Vietnam, China step up cooperation in trade, agriculture, logistics
- Security measures beefed up for ASEAN Summit in Bangkok and vicinity
- Promoting sustainable energy cooperation between Vietnam and Australia
- Singaporean firm broadens STEM education model in Vietnam
- Top Lao leader receives officials of Party Central Committee’s Office
- Tom Perez Elected Democratic National Committee Chair
- What does the EMS Annual Meeting mean to me?
- Resources meet volunteers: Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Friedell Committee for Health System Transformation merge
- How The 'Sham' Sausage Gets Made Inside The Brooklyn Democratic County Committee
- At some St. Pete City Council meetings, the public can be seen but not heard
- Ask A Reporter: What's Up With NYC's County Committees?
- In Meeting With Paul Ryan, the CBC Was Killing It Softly
- Hanoi gives hand to celebrate 45th year of Vietnam-UK relations
Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Canberra have 424 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.