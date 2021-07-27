Additional menu

Vietnam announces 154 more Covid-19-related deaths

So far, Vietnam has had a total of 524 deaths related to Covid-19, accounting for 0.52% of the total number of infections (101,173 positive cases).

The Ministry of Health on July 26 announced an additional 154 Covid-19-related deaths recorded in recent days.

Ten provinces and cities recorded Covid-19 related deaths, including Ho Chi Minh City (129), Dong Thap (9), Long An (7), Can Tho (2), Khanh Hoa (2), Ninh Thuan (1), Bac Ninh (1), Tra Vinh (1), Kien Giang (1) and Dong Nai (1).

Some medical experts said that the Covid-19-related death rate in Vietnam could increase compared to the previous period due to a number of reasons.

Firstly, in the previous waves of epidemics, the outbreaks were mostly in industrial zones in some northern provinces like Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang… The majority of the infected people were young, healthy workers. Some outbreaks in the community were controlled early, when the number of patients was not too high.

In that situation, the health system was not overloaded. Doctors and nurses could still spend a lot of resources on severe cases. Some patients with severe multi-organ failure complications were still saved.

However, in this 4th wave of pandemic, the number of positive cases is very high. Infected people include the elderly, children, people with chronic diseases, acute diseases… The elderly are the group with a very high risk of fatality. When the number of patients is too high, the number of patients in severe conditions also increases, and thus medical resources are not ensured as in the previous period.

By the morning of July 26, there were 130 patients in severe conditions, including 17 critically ill patients who needed ECMO intervention.

