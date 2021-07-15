Vietnam Airlines seeks to establish cargo airline
The Saigon Times
|Two Vietnam Airlines aircraft are parked at a local airport. The airline has a plan to establish a cargo airline – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – Struggling with the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its passenger transport business, Vietnam Airlines plans to establish an air cargo carrier, Vietnam Airlines chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said at a meeting on July 14.
Vietnam Airlines has removed the seats from seven of its passenger aircraft to transport cargo. In June, its revenue from cargo transport exceeded the revenue from passenger transport services, while it accounted for only 10% of its total revenue in the pre-pandemic period, the local media reported.
Over the past two years, cargo transport activities have proved their importance.
Earlier, IPP Air Cargo, whose chairman is businessman Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, had proposed establishing a cargo airline but the proposal was rejected. Meanwhile, Vietjet has also used its four aircraft to transport cargo.
According to a report by the Ministry of Transport, the proportion of air carriers' revenue from cargo transport activities during the pandemic has tripled that of the pre-pandemic period.
As for Vietnam Airlines' performance since early this year, the air carrier operates some 40 flights, mainly transporting cargo, per day, much lower than the 500-550 flights in the same period in previous years.
In the first half of the year, it incurred losses of some VND10.8 trillion.
If it can sell 11 aircraft, the Government allows international tourists to visit Phu Quoc, Covid-19 vaccine passports are applied and a 12-trillion credit package is fully disbursed, its consolidated revenue this year might reach VND37.4 trillion, down 11.6% year-on-year, and its consolidated losses may be VND14.5 trillion, up 30%.
It will seek opportunities to open new domestic air routes.
- Former Vietnam Airlines executive to be CEO of Vinpearl Air
- Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific suspend flights to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
- Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific cut China flights
- Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific halt many routes linking with China
- Vietnam airlines resume flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau after government lifts bans
- Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to China, HK, Taiwan over virus
- Vietnam’s airlines and the dream to fly to the US
- Vietnam’s aviation market: attractive but risky
- With 200 aircraft for 90 million people, Vietnam’s aviation industry remains modest
- New air routes planned for Vietnam
- Vietnamese airlines stop exploiting flight routes to China
- The five bottlenecks that hinder Vietnam’s aviation industry
- Airlines to refund Vietnam-China flight tickets
- Diving into ethnic diversity of northern Vietnam
- 2020 marks a quarter-century of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership
- Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus
- Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus
- Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak
- Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus
- Vietnam bans all flights to and from China over coronavirus
Vietnam Airlines seeks to establish cargo airline have 454 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.