Việt Nam wins two honourable mentions at FIAP contest

Phơi Chiếu Cói (Drying Sedge Mat) by Dzũng Nguyễn won an honourable mention certificate from FIAP. — Photo courtesy of VAPA

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) has brought home two honourable mentions, in the print and digital categories, at the 29th Colour Biennial organised by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), in France.

The two honourable mentions were presented for two photo collections themed Traditional Crafts in the print section and Vietnam Viewed from Above in the digital session.

Traditional Crafts comprises 10 photos, while Vietnam Viewed from Above is a collection of 20 photos, both taken by different photographers.

Vietnamese photographer Dzũng Nguyễn won an honourable mention for his photo entitled Phơi Chiếu Cói (Drying sedge mat), part of the Traditional Crafts collection.

One photo in the collection Vietnam Viewed from Above that has received an honourable mention certificate in the digital session. — Photo courtesy of VAPA

Biennial is one of the most important events held by FIAP. It is organised every two years in a different member country. Even years for the Black and White and Nature Biennials, odd years for the Colour Biennial.

Biennials are different from other international contests. It is not only the quality of the individual work that counts, but FIAP also rates how well collections are put together. The inspiration and concept, and how they are executed and presented, also play a part.

Each member federation can select their own works or collections for submission, with a title for the collection mandatory.

Entries were limited to 10 photographs in the colour prints section and 20 works in the digital colour images section.

The UK was named as the winner in the print section for its collection Minimalistic Landscapes while Russia was crowned in the digital section for the collection On the Nature of Female Beauty .

Việt Nam's entries to the contest were selected from nearly 760 artworks by 200 photographers by the VAPA. — VNS