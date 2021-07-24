Việt Nam wins two honourable mentions at FIAP contest

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) has brought home two honourable mentions, in the print and digital categories, at the 29th Colour Biennial organised by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), in France.
The two honourable mentions were presented for two photo collections themed Traditional Crafts in the print section and Vietnam Viewed from Above in the digital session.
Traditional Crafts comprises 10 photos, while Vietnam Viewed from Above is a collection of 20 photos, both taken by different photographers.
Vietnamese photographer Dzũng Nguyễn won an honourable mention for his photo entitled Phơi Chiếu Cói (Drying sedge mat), part of the Traditional Crafts collection.
Biennial is one of the most important events held by FIAP. It is organised every two years in a different member country. Even years for the Black and White and Nature Biennials, odd years for the Colour Biennial.
Biennials are different from other international contests. It is not only the quality of the individual work that counts, but FIAP also rates how well collections are put together. The inspiration and concept, and how they are executed and presented, also play a part.
Each member federation can select their own works or collections for submission, with a title for the collection mandatory.
Entries were limited to 10 photographs in the colour prints section and 20 works in the digital colour images section.
The UK was named as the winner in the print section for its collection Minimalistic Landscapes while Russia was crowned in the digital section for the collection On the Nature of Female Beauty .
Việt Nam's entries to the contest were selected from nearly 760 artworks by 200 photographers by the VAPA. — VNS
- FrieslandCampina Việt Nam wins 2018 Asia Award
- Long An male singer wins TV cải lương contest
- Top 10 culture and tourism events of the year, voted by Việt Nam News
- Law student crowned Miss Việt Nam 2020
- Best press photos honoured
- Companies, individuals honoured for most responsive HR practices
- Vietnamese woman wins Mrs International 2018
- HDBank wins 2 Global Business Outlook awards
- Cloud Comrade Wins AWS ASEAN's Migration Partner of the Year Award
- HDBank wins award for outstanding international payment service for 3rd consecutive year
- Shooting an artistic event: coach Nhung
- 20 leading Taiwanese brands showcase advanced products at HCM City Marathon
- Vietnam's tourism achieved high ranking despite the difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic
- Creative teacher inspires students to learn physics
- Diva’s focus moves from stage to students
- Hà Nội marks one year until hosting SEA Games
- Hard work and natural talent add up
- World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 opens in Hà Nội
- Ultra mountain battle to start in Sa Pa
- The heroic and unforgettable years of Vietnam News Agency
Việt Nam wins two honourable mentions at FIAP contest have 488 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.