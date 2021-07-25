Việt Nam welcomes US decision not to take trade action against Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has welcomed the decision of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) not to take trade action in connection with the investigation into Việt Nam's currency policy, spokesperson for the Vietnamese foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on Saturday.
The USTR Office on July 23 issued a formal determination in the Việt Nam Currency Section 301 investigation saying the agreement reached between the US Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to investigation and no trade action is warranted at this time.
Responding to reporters' question about the decision of the USTR, the spokesperson said it is a positive step following the agreement reached on July 19 between the SBV and the US Department of Treasury.
She stressed that it is also thanks to the outcome of constructive dialogue with good will by both sides to address outstanding problems in bilateral economic ties, towards building a stable and sustainable relationship in the spirit of the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and the US. — VNS
