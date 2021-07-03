Việt Nam sees record high daily increase of COVID-19 cases on Saturday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 922 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Saturday – the highest daily amount Việt Nam has ever seen.
There were 714 new patients in HCM City alone, bringing the total amount there to 5,435 since the fourth wave began at the end of April.
The previous highest daily increase nationwide was recorded on June 25, when 845 new infections were detected that day.
Elsewhere in the country on Saturday, other new cases were discovered in Đồng Nai (32), Quảng Ngãi (16), Phú Yên (14), Tiền Giang (12), Nghệ An (7), Bình Dương (6), Bình Định (5), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4).
Eight of the day's total were imported and the rest locally transmitted with 792 of those people already in locked down or quarantine areas.
There was some good news Saturday, with the Ministry of Health announcing 248 people made a recovery and been declared virus-free.
The total amount of cases now stands at 19,043 and 84 fatalities. — VNS
