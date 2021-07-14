Việt Nam’s home World Cup qualifiers likely to be played in Thailand

The chances Việt Nam will play their World Cup qualifiers in Mỹ Đình stadium are slim due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo vff.org.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam national team will most likely not be able to at Mỹ Đình Stadium play at home when the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers kick off in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) is waiting for approval from authorities to organise the home matches of the national team in the qualifiers and is preparing for the worst-case scenario.

"We must proactively take the necessary measures due to the complicated situation of the pandemic," a VFF board member said.

"Everyone wants Việt Nam to play at home. However, to maintain health and safety issues all pandemic prevention methods must be ensured."

According to thethao247.vn , FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have sent a letter to the VFF to give a final reminder on the deadline for submitting its plan to organise the matches before July 16.

Most likely, VFF will choose a stadium in Thailand as a backup home stadium for the national team.

The VFF is leaning towards Thailand as the country had many similarities with Việt Nam including weather conditions and time zones.

Besides, the close geographical distance will be convenient for the team's preparation.

The draw put Việt Nam in Group B along with Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman. This is the first time Viet Nam have ever played in the third and final round of qualification.

The 10 matches are scheduled for September, October and November this year and January, February and March 2022.

Việt Nam are slated to play their first home match on September 7 against Australia. — VNS