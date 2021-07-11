Việt Nam reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row

People returning from HCM wait to get COVID-19 tests in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — For the fourth day running, Việt Nam has recorded a record high of new COVID-19 infections.

Sunday saw 1,953 new cases announced in the daily tally including eight imported cases and 1,945 locally transmitted infections.

Of the new local cases, HCM City reported 1,397, bringing the total local number of infections reported in the city during the fourth wave of the pandemic to 13,012.

Cases were also recorded in Bình Dương (234), Đồng Tháp (50), Tiền Giang (46), Long An (46), Vĩnh Long (43), Phú Yên (36), Bắc Giang (13), Bắc Ninh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Bến Tre (7), An Giang (7), Hà Nội (7), Đà Nẵng (6), Ninh Thuận (4), Hưng Yên (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Sóc Trăng (3), Bình Phước (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Bình Thuận (2), Bình Định (2), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Quảng Ngãi (2), Cà Mau (1), Quảng Nam (1), Bạc Liêu (1), Đắk Nông (1), Hải Phòng (1), Thanh Hoá (1) and Cần Thơ (1).

As many as 1,361 out of Sunday's new local cases were detected in quarantine or locked-down areas.

The ongoing fourth wave of infections that began in April has included 26,322 local cases, pushing the overall national tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 29,816.

Of the overall caseload, 27,892 were locally transmitted and 1,924 cases imported.

The health ministry also reported 71 recoveries on Sunday evening, bringing the country's total to 9,275.

A total of 116 COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Việt Nam so far, with 81 in the fourth wave. — VNS