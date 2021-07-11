Việt Nam reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row

HÀ NỘI — For the fourth day running, Việt Nam has recorded a record high of new COVID-19 infections.
Sunday saw 1,953 new cases announced in the daily tally including eight imported cases and 1,945 locally transmitted infections.
Of the new local cases, HCM City reported 1,397, bringing the total local number of infections reported in the city during the fourth wave of the pandemic to 13,012.
Cases were also recorded in Bình Dương (234), Đồng Tháp (50), Tiền Giang (46), Long An (46), Vĩnh Long (43), Phú Yên (36), Bắc Giang (13), Bắc Ninh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Bến Tre (7), An Giang (7), Hà Nội (7), Đà Nẵng (6), Ninh Thuận (4), Hưng Yên (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Sóc Trăng (3), Bình Phước (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Bình Thuận (2), Bình Định (2), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Quảng Ngãi (2), Cà Mau (1), Quảng Nam (1), Bạc Liêu (1), Đắk Nông (1), Hải Phòng (1), Thanh Hoá (1) and Cần Thơ (1).
As many as 1,361 out of Sunday's new local cases were detected in quarantine or locked-down areas.
The ongoing fourth wave of infections that began in April has included 26,322 local cases, pushing the overall national tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 29,816.
Of the overall caseload, 27,892 were locally transmitted and 1,924 cases imported.
The health ministry also reported 71 recoveries on Sunday evening, bringing the country's total to 9,275.
A total of 116 COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Việt Nam so far, with 81 in the fourth wave. — VNS
- Viet Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- City records spike in dengue fever cases
- Record number of contraband cases detected at checkpoints in 2018
- Report: Record 64.7 Million U.S. Residents Speaking Foreign Language at Home
- Việt Nam ready to catch up with Industry 4.0, says expert
- New album puts jazz in key position
- Upbeat outlook for Việt Nam’s M&A market in 2019
- Vinmec detects new mutation in six genes that may be related to autism
- Firecracker injuries rise to 139 on New Year’s Day
- As market hits record high, Bajaj grows wealth fastest; Ambanis, Adanis, Tatas follow
- Forty-two killed, more than 400 injured on first day of holiday
- Cyber-Violence, an Emerging New Reality for Many Indonesian Women
- Firecracker-related injuries rise to 55 prior to New Year's Eve
- Vietnam's convenience retail channel hits record growth rates
- Lawyer Confident of Siti Aisyah's Acquittal in Kim Jong-nam Murder Case
- Federer rolls into fourth round at Indian Wells
- Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says
- Record-seeking Froome leads Team Sky's Tour de France charge
- Pretty idols all in a row
- Crazy Rich Asians, Trump-Kim summit propel tourist arrivals, spending in Singapore to record highs
Việt Nam reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row have 473 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.