Việt Nam reports record daily increase with 6,194 new cases

Northern Vĩnh Phúc Province on Thursday organised vaccination for foreign experts, reporters and officials from agenies in the field of electricity, banking, communications and oil and petrol. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 6,194 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday, the largest ever number in a single day.

It brings the national tally to 74,371 since the first positive patient emerged in January last year.

But there were 1,450 people given the all-clear from coronavirus, a record number of recoveries in a 24-hour period. The total amount of people to beat COVID-19 now stands at 13,421.

Of Thursday's new cases, 30 were people entering the country and immediately quarantined on arrival.

From the remainder of the new infections, 5,164 people were already in quarantined or locked down areas.

HCM City, the current epicentre for infections, saw 4,218 new cases.

The rest were located in Bình Dương Province (679), Long An Province (432), Đồng Nai Province (210), Đồng Tháp Province (117), Tiền Giang Province (68) , Bến Tre Province (65), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province (63), Hà Nội (50), Cần Thơ Province (45), Vĩnh Long Province (38), Đà Nẵng City (27), Bình Thuận Province (26), Phú Yên Province (21), An Giang Province (15), Hậu Giang Province (12), Kiên Giang Province (11), Trà Vinh Province (9), Sóc Trăng Province (8), Bắc Ninh Province (7), Đắk Lắk Province (6), Bình Phước Province (5), Khánh Hòa Province (5), Quảng Nam Province (5), Bình Định Province (4), Hải Phòng City (3), Sơn La Province (2), Quảng Bình Province (2), Vĩnh Phúc Province (2), Đắk Nông Province (2), Hưng Yên Province (2), Thừa Thiên-Huế Province (1), Kon Tum Province (1), Lào Cai Province (1), Quảng Ngãi Province (1) and Hà Tĩnh Province (1).

The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has now reached nearly 4.4 million. Of those, 4,042,984 million have received one shot. —VNS