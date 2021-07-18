Việt Nam reports record daily increase of 5,926 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s health authorities on Sunday reported the country’s highest daily spike of 5,926 COVID-19 cases, putting the total number of infections at 53,830.
Of these, 39 are imported cases and have been put in quarantine after entering the country.
HCM City recorded 4,692 cases. Other cases were detected in Bình Dương Province (345), Đồng Nai Province (147), Đồng Tháp Province (101), Long An Province (89), Khánh Hoà Province (60), Phú Yên Province (55), Đà Nẵng City (46), Tây Ninh Province (42), Hà Nội (42), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province (41), Vĩnh Long Province (38), Bình Thuận Province (37), Tiền Giang Province (31), Cần Thơ Province (26), Kiên Giang Province (19), Bến Tre Province (17), Hưng Yên Province (13), Bình Phước Province (7), Bình Định Province (6), Nghệ An Province (5), Sóc Trăng Province (4), Bắc Ninh Province (4), Quảng Ngãi Province (4), Ninh Thuận Province (4), An Giang Province (3), Bắc Giang Province (2), Hà Nam Province (2), Đắk Nông Province (1), Lâm Đồng Province (1), Thừa Thiên Huế Province (1), Đắk Lắk Province (1) and Hải Phòng Province (1).
As many as 4,960 cases were detected in quarantined or locked down areas. — VNS
- Viet Nam adopts pro-active measures to protect trade
- Survival of the fittest in Viet Nam's retail market
- Large FDI inflows to make Viet Nam among APAC's fastest growing economies
- Viet Nam's central bank seeks to weaken currency
- Measles is STILL spreading in the US: New case reported in Georgia just weeks after the World Health Organization let the country keep its 'elimination' status, despite outbreak of at least 1,250 patients in 2019
- Viet Nam has perfect environment for cashless payment to develop: executives
- Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Viet Nam
- Viet Nam’s infrastructure sector has upbeat outlook in attracting foreign capital
- Qatar seeks to build on bilateral agreements to promote trade co-operation with Viet Nam
- The impact of credit policies on Viet Nam’s banking outlook
- Viet Nam fosters a start-up ecosystem in the region: executives
- CDC Reports Another Big Jump In Measles Cases
- Tourism to boost hotel real estate segment in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam Renewable Energy Week 2019 starts in Hà Nội
- Rare deer-like species rediscovered after nearly 30 years in Việt Nam
- The Launch of 2019 Taipei International TV Market & Forum increases the international viability of Taiwan's original content
- DDoS-for-hire websites make a comeback despite FBI crackdown, according to Nexusguard Threat Report
- Vietnam Report unveils top commercial banks
- Malaysian court says case against Najib will move forward; ex-PM to defend
- High land prices hinder Khanh Hoa from attracting new projects
Việt Nam reports record daily increase of 5,926 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday have 446 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.