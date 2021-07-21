Việt Nam reports more 36 new deaths related to COVID-19

A doctor treating COVID-19 patients. — Photo courtesy of Ministry of Health
HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday afternoon announced 36 new deaths in HCM City, Đồng Tháp and Long An provinces.
The new deaths were recorded between July 17 and 29, increasing the total number of deaths in Việt Nam to 370.
Among the new deaths confirmed on Wednesday, 32 were reported in HCM City.
Long An Province reported two deaths from July 18 to 19 and other two deaths in Đồng Tháp Province on July 19.
Most of them are patients with long-standing underlying medical conditions. — VNS
- Singapore reports 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 34 linked to KTV cluster
- Singapore reports 53 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 32 linked to KTV cluster; 2 new clusters
- Ontario reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, 176,834 vaccinations
- Chinese mainland reports nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Ontario reports 176 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths
- Ontario reports 143 new cases of COVID-19
- China's Yunnan reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Yunnan reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Yunnan reports 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Yunnan reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Yunnan reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's Yunnan reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
- China's Yunnan reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Brazil reports 948 more deaths from COVID-19
- Việt Nam reports 1,922 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening
- LA County Reports 1,827 New Cases Of COVID-19, 11 Deaths And Spiking Hospitalizations
- Việt Nam records 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
- US sends Việt Nam 2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Việt Nam reports 905 new local cases on Wednesday morning
- Dormitory resident among 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore
Việt Nam reports more 36 new deaths related to COVID-19 have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.