Việt Nam reports more 36 new deaths related to COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday afternoon announced 36 new deaths in HCM City, Đồng Tháp and Long An provinces.

The new deaths were recorded between July 17 and 29, increasing the total number of deaths in Việt Nam to 370.

Among the new deaths confirmed on Wednesday, 32 were reported in HCM City.

Long An Province reported two deaths from July 18 to 19 and other two deaths in Đồng Tháp Province on July 19.

Most of them are patients with long-standing underlying medical conditions. — VNS