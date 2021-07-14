Việt Nam reports 905 new local cases on Wednesday morning

Among the new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday morning, four imported cases were quarantined immediately in Bình Định Province upon arrival. The 905 local infections are reported in HCM City (666), Đồng Nai (80), Khánh Hoà (44), Bến Tre (43), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Phú Yên (18), Vĩnh Long (17), Ninh Thuận (4), Tây Ninh (4), Kiên Giang (2), Huế (2), An Giang (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Sóc Trăng (1), and Bình Định (1), in which 688 cases were detected in quarantine or locked down areas.