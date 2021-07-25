Việt Nam reports 3,552 new cases on Sunday evening

The new domestic infections of COVID-19 reported on Sunday evening were detected in HCM City (2,227), Bình Dương (368), Tây Ninh (186), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (126), Đồng Nai (119), Phú Yên (95), Khánh Hòa (90), Đồng Tháp (90), Bình Thuận (78), Cần Thơ (38), Bình Phước (20), Đắk Lắk (14), Bến Tre (12), Quảng Nam (11), Vĩnh Phúc (11), Trà Vinh (10), Kiên Giang (8 ), Ninh Thuận (7), Hậu Giang (7), Bình Định (6), Gia Lai (6), Hà Nội (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Nghệ An (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Đắk Nông (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Nam (1), and Thanh Hoá (1). 594 cases were found in the community.
- Under New Uzbek Leadership, Even Predecessor's Widow, Family Are In The Crosshairs
- Europe on brink of new refugee crisis ‘EVEN GREATER’ than 2015 – German Interior Minister
- The Skripal Case: Fifteen Facts and Some Logical Conclusions
- Gearing up for the challenges ahead as new Dáil term set to commence
- 'Horrific' limousine crash leaves 20 dead in New York, including four sisters
- 20 killed in limousine crash in New York state
- Patna reports 231 fresh dengue cases within a week
- The Manchester Evening News, 150 years of telling your stories
- Rape convictions in the North East fall despite rise in reported attacks
- Khashoggi case sends chill through activists
- New twists put Republicans on spot in impeachment saga
- Wednesday's papers: Parliament's intelligence vote, new Turku sting evidence, schools director raps MP
- Wednesday's papers: Parliament rush vote, new Turku sting evidence, schools' director raps MP
- Celebrate and honor our children on White Sunday
- Meet the finalists for this year's Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards
- PICTURED: Victims killed in the horrific limo crash in New York
- BBC calls for review of law to ensure media can name criminal suspects after Cliff Richard case
- Arrest of Dutch man in Barcelona could solve one of Holland’s most infamous cases
- The Cry's Ewen Leslie reveals the emotional strain of filming new BBC drama
- Eamonn Holmes faces £2m bill if he loses case against taxman
Việt Nam reports 3,552 new cases on Sunday evening have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.