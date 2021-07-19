Việt Nam reports 2,180 new cases on Monday evening

Việt Nam reports 2,180 news cases of COVID-19 on Monday evening, including 19 imported cases and 2,161 local cases. The local cases are in HCM City (1.539), Bình Dương (288), Đồng Nai (80), Đồng Tháp (47), Long An (37), Khánh Hòa (34), Hà Nội (32), Bình Thuận (19), Phú Yên (16), Cần Thơ (15), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (11), Quảng Nam (9), Kiên Giang (8 ), Bình Phước (6), Hưng Yên (4), Ninh Thuận (4), Quảng Ngãi (3), Trà Vinh (3), Bình Định (2), Đắk Nông (1), Hải Phòng (1), Ninh Bình (1), Bắc Ninh (1). Among these, 1,990 cases are in quarantined or locked down areas.
