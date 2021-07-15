Việt Nam reports 1,922 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening, including 33 imported and 1,889 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,399), Bình Dương (122), Đồng Tháp (63), Đồng Nai (60), Long An (41), Đà Nẵng (33), Bến Tre (30), Phú Yên (30), Vĩnh Long (17), Bình Thuận (17), Bình Phước (13), Hưng Yên (12), Cần Thơ (11), Ninh Thuận (10), Hà Nội (7), Sóc Trăng (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Khánh Hòa (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Trà Vinh (3), Bình Định (1), Cà Mau (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lâm Đông (1), Đắk Lắk (1), and Bắc Giang (1).
- Shanghai reports 2 new local COVID-19 cases
- China's Jilin reports 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China's Jilin reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case
- Quảng Ninh ordered school closures, publishes travel history of new community COVID-19 case
- Market ends lower on fears of new community COVID-19 cases
- Vietnam reports 37 more local COVID-19 infections, all linked to a factory in Hai Duong
- Nine more locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases confirmed on Thursday evening
- COVID-19 Highlights January 28: Mumbai reports 394 new cases; India's recovery rate now 97 per cent
- COVID-19 Highlights February 4: Mumbai reports 463 new cases; second vaccine shot from February 13
- 31 new local COVID-19 cases documented in Vietnam
- COVID-19 Highlights February 5: Mumbai reports 415 new cases; Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive
- COVID-19 January 27 Highlights: Mumbai reports 434 new cases; MHA revises guidelines for theatres, swimming pools
- American man among two new imported Covid-19 patients in Vietnam
- Coimbatore reports 56 new cases, one death
- Kerala logs in 6,268 positive cases, almost 1 year after reporting country's first Covid-19 case
- Oil rises as U.S. oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline
- COVID-19: Dadar, Dharavi report zero new cases in 24 hours
- COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 364 New Cases, Including Test From April
- COVID-19 Highlights February 3: Mumbai reports 504 new cases; India crosses 4 million vaccine mark
- COVID-19 Highlights February 3: Mumbai reports 503 new cases; India crosses 4 million vaccine mark
Việt Nam reports 1,922 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.