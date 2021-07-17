Việt Nam records 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

A medical staff takes a woman's samples for COVID-19 tests in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Đan Phương

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 45,884 domestic and 2,020 imported cases.

Of those recorded today, 3,705 were domestic cases and 13 were imported. Almost 3,000 infections were detected in quarantine zones.

In HCM City, the country’s largest economic hub and current COVID-19 hotspot, there were 2,786 new cases.

Hà Nội also recorded 13 new cases. Of which, 10 cases were direct contacts of COVID-19 patients and have been quarantined. Three cases are under epidemiological investigation. Their test results showed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Other cities and provinces also reported new cases, including Đồng Tháp (180), Long An (134), Bình Dương (124), Đồng Nai (107), Khánh Hoà (100), Vĩnh Long (42), Bến Tre (34), Đà Nẵng (33), Phú Yên (31), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (23), Trà Vinh (15), Hưng Yên (13), Bình Phước (10), An Giang (8), Sóc Trăng (6), Cần Thơ (6), Gia Lai (6), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Thuận (5), Hà Nam (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Hải Phòng (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Bình Định (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Bắc Giang (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Ninh Thuận (1) and Vĩnh Phúc (1).

Since the start of the fourth outbreak on April 27, the country has recorded 44,314 infections. Of those 7,538 have recovered.

Twelve provinces have not reported new infections for the last 14 days, including Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, Hòa Bình and Bắc Kạn.

Việt Nam has vaccinated more than 4.2 million people. Of those, 298,177 have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. — VNS