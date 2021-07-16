Việt Nam pledges to facilitate RoK businesses’ investment: Party chief

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds phone talks with RoK President Moon Jae-in yesterday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to expand investment in Việt Nam, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said while holding phone talks with RoK President Moon Jae-in yesterday.

Trọng affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to relations with the RoK – an important and long-term strategic partner of Việt Nam.

During the phone talks, President Moon Jae-in congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of two important events – the 13th Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Moon also congratulated Trọng on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) in the 13th tenure, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Việt Nam will continue to control the COVID-19 pandemic well and realise the socio-economic development goals set at the Party Congress.

According to Trọng, the Party Congress had put forward development goals and orientations for the next five years and set visions until 2030 and 2045.

Việt Nam will continue comprehensive and synchronous đổi mới (reform) process and strive for sustainable growth at a fast pace, he said

He reiterated Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation; of proactive and active in-depth and comprehensive international integration. Việt Nam stands ready to be a trusted partner and an active, responsible member in the international community.

Moon affirmed the importance of relations with Việt Nam and emphasised that Việt Nam is a key partner in the RoK's expanded New Southern Policy.

The RoK will continue to support and co-operate closely with Việt Nam in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Moon wishes to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries in economics, diplomacy, security and defence. This aims to soon increase the bilateral trade turnover to US$100 billion and bring the Rok-Việt Nam relations to new heights towards the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022.

Party leader Trọng proposed the RoK continue to pay attention to and support the Vietnamese community in the RoK.

The two countries should continue to maintain flexible exchanges and contact at all levels, expand substantive cooperation in various fields, and promote co-operation in disease prevention and COVID-19 vaccine supply, Trọng said.

Also during the phone talks, the two leaders exchanged their views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. — VNS