Việt Nam offers 12,000 tonnes of rice to Cuba, stresses cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a reception for Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which the host underlined Việt Nam's great respect for its close-knit friendship with Cuba.
In recent years, Vietnamese and Cuban ministries and sectors have joined hands together to overcome difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, while reinforcing and developing cooperation in all fields, noted the PM.
The two sides recalled the fruitful outcomes of telephone talks between the Communist Party of Việt Nam's General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez on May 5 and July 27, as well as talks between PM Chinh and his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz on July 1.
On the basis of high-level agreements between the two countries, PM Chính asked Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén to coordinate with ministries, sectors and agencies of both sides to effectively implement measures to strengthen the traditional solidarity and friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
He underlined the significance of bilateral cooperation and sharing experiences in performing clinical trials, licencing and transferring of Cuba's COVID-19 vaccine production technology to Việt Nam following agreements reached in recent talks between the Vietnamese and Cuban PMs.
PM Chính also announced that Việt Nam will present Cuba with 12,000 tonnes of rice in the hope of easing the difficulties facing the Cuban people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that Việt Nam will ship the rice to Cuba as soon as possible, expressing his hope that the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation to ensure the food security of Cuba.
For his part, Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for the support, which reflects the special, traditional friendship between the two countries.
He pledged to work hard to make more contributions to the reinforcement of the special traditional friendship, fraternal solidarity and comprehensive cooperation as well as mutual trust between the two Parties, States, Governments and peoples, especially in hard times.
He vowed to coordinate closely with relevant agencies of both sides to promote bilateral cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine production in Việt Nam.
Following the reception, PM Chính handed over a token representing the gift of 10,000 tonnes of rice from the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to Cuba, and leaders of the Hà Nội Party Committee symbolically presented 2,000 tonnes of rice from Hà Nội to Cuba's capital city Havana to the Cuban Ambassador. — VNS
- Việt Nam adds over US$320 million to procure COVID-19 vaccines
- WB to help Việt Nam with COVID-19 vaccine access, contract negotiation: official
- Pfizer committed to supplying COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam "as quickly as possible"
- First Lady Jill Biden Pushes COVID-19 Vaccinations In Dallas
- Vietnam likely to get 30 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses in Q3
- Việt Nam to receive 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month: health minister
- Moderna COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in Việt Nam: Health ministry
- Việt Nam approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- PM asks AstraZeneca to deliver 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by August
- China-donated COVID-19 vaccines and syringes arrive at Nội Bài airport
- Vietnam expects Germany to transfer Covid-19 vaccine tech
- Vietnam asks World Bank for support in Covid-19 vaccine production
- JUNE 22: Vietnam reports one more died after Covid-19 vaccination, reasons unknown
- Vietnam affirms Covid-19 vaccination for foreigners
- Japan donates additional one million Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam
- Vietnamese foreign minister asks for UK help in getting access to COVID-19 vaccines
- Aozora bank (Japanese ) to support the Vietnam Government's COVID-19 vaccine fund
- Việt Nam must produce COVID-19 vaccines no later than June 2022, says PM
- TCC Group donates US$1 million to Viet Nam’s COVID-19 Vaccine Fund
- Nearly 500 SABECO employees inoculated in HCM City's largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination drive
Việt Nam offers 12,000 tonnes of rice to Cuba, stresses cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines have 690 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.