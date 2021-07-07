Viet Nam now world’s second-largest fuel pellet exporter

Viet Nam exported about 3.2 million tonnes of fuel pellets of various types last year, making it the world's second-largest exporter of the product, according to the General Department of Customs.
The Viet Nam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST) reported Vietnamese pellets were mostly exported to Japan and South Korea for thermal power production.
Pellets are biomass fuel generally made from wood waste, such as wood shavings, sawdust, and logging residues; and agricultural waste, for example, rice husks, corn stover, sugarcane bagasse, and coffee pulps.
The country's shipment of pellets rocketed to 3.2 million tonnes last year from just 175.5 tonnes in 2013. The export revenue increased 15.3 fold from nearly US$23 million in 2013 to $351 million in 2020.
Viet Nam has about 80 pellet factories and production facilities, mostly in the southeastern and northeastern regions, with a combined capacity of close to 4.5 million tonnes per year.
VIFOREST has forecast the global demand for pellets is likely to increase about 250 per cent over the next decade, to 36 million tonnes in 2030. — VNS
