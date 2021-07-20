Viet Nam imported 81,107 CBU cars in H1

The number of CBU cars imported was estimated at 15,316 last month, with a turnover of US$335 million, down 1.8 per cent in volume and 10.2 per cent in turnover month-on-month, reported the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.

CBU cars of all kinds registered for customs clearance imported into Viet Nam mainly originate from three main markets including Thailand, Indonesia and China.

Generally, the number of imported CBU cars of all kinds reached 81,107 in the first six months of this year, up 100.5 per cent, equivalent to an increase of $921 million over the same period last year.

Of these, cars with nine seats or less reached 54,041, up 77 per cent. Trucks reached 19,127 units, up 148 per cent. — VNS