The number of CBU cars imported was estimated at 15,316 last month, with a turnover of US$335 million, down 1.8 per cent in volume and 10.2 per cent in turnover month-on-month, reported the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.
CBU cars of all kinds registered for customs clearance imported into Viet Nam mainly originate from three main markets including Thailand, Indonesia and China.
Generally, the number of imported CBU cars of all kinds reached 81,107 in the first six months of this year, up 100.5 per cent, equivalent to an increase of $921 million over the same period last year.
Of these, cars with nine seats or less reached 54,041, up 77 per cent. Trucks reached 19,127 units, up 148 per cent. — VNS
- Viet Nam football team given car following cup final victory
- Viet Nam imports $3.3b of agro-forestry products
- Reckless honking riles expats in Viet Nam
- Ten best places to visit in Viet Nam, Touropia finds
- More police needed to ease madness on Viet Nam roads
- Viet Nam's pristine beaches, friendly service hard to beat
- Times are changing for the cleaning ladies of Viet Nam
- Is hosting international events the best way to promote Viet Nam?
- Viet Nam among top destinations for air travellers throughout Asia
- Market driven training to take Viet Nam's homestays to the next level
- CBU car imports rise
- Viet Nam must deal with waste time-bomb
- Cambodia hopes to learn from Viet Nam
- New King Kong begins filming in Viet Nam
- AmCham extends full support for Viet Nam's WTO accession
- PM lauds Viet Nam's tenure as ASEAN chair
- Japan recognises importance of Viet Nam
- Viet Nam heading in a promising direction
- Viet Nam-Japan ties taken to new high
- Viet Nam, Malaysia agree to broaden ties
Viet Nam imported 81,107 CBU cars in H1 have 266 words, post on bizhub.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.