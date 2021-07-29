Việt Nam expects more COVID-19 vaccine support from US

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) meets US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes the US Government will continue giving priority assistance to Việt Nam to access coronavirus vaccine supplies and create favourable conditions for partners to research and transfer virus vaccine production technology to the country.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made the statement during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Hà Nội on Thursday.

He thanked the US for donating COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and materials to Việt Nam.

The PM said Việt Nam wanted to promote the comprehensive partnership with the US on the basis of mutual interests, and for peace, stability and development in the region and world.

Việt Nam is expected to enhance cooperation with the US in various fields, including commerce and investment, climate change, science and technology, education and infrastructure, the PM said.

PM Chính applauded the US Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Việt Nam for reaching agreement on an action plan for currency practices and proposed both sides seriously implement the agreement in the future.

The PM spoke highly of results of talks between the two defence ministers held earlier the same day.

In the future, the PM suggested the two sides continue promoting cooperation in settling the war aftermath, including Agent Orange/dioxin detoxification and MIA searches.

He affirmed that Việt Nam would create favourable conditions for defence ministries and armies of the two countries to increase exchanges and cooperation.

US Secretary of Defense Austin said the US attached great importance to the comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam and appreciated and supported Việt Nam in playing a more active role in ASEAN and the UN Security Council.

He said the US would continue to support Việt Nam and other countries to soon get access to vaccine supplies to fight against the pandemic.

The US would continue supporting Việt Nam in tackling the war aftermath, improving maritime security capacity and joining peace keeping forces of the UN, he said.

The two sides discussed regional and international issues of common concern, including the importance of ensuring peace and maritime and aviation security and safety in the East Sea.

Meeting with President

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc receives US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception for the US Secretary of Defense earlier the same day, during which the former affirmed that Việt Nam always considered the US as a leading partner in its foreign policy and wanted to further develop bilateral cooperative ties in areas of mutual interest.

The Vietnamese leader thanked the US for giving valuable and timely support to Việt Nam in the fight against the pandemic, especially its donation of 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Việt Nam hopes to receive more assistance from the US in accessing more COVID-19 vaccine supplies to speed up the country's vaccination campaign, he said.

President Phúc underlined the significance of promoting defence cooperation between the two countries, adding that Việt Nam expected close coordination from the US in settling war aftermath, MIA search, bomb and mine clearance, Agent Orange/dioxin detoxification as well as search and rescue operations, humanitarian relief and disaster mitigation.

The Vietnamese leader pledged to create optimal conditions for the two defence ministries to foster collaboration in areas in which both sides have demand.

Việt Nam hopes that the US will further deepen its partnership with ASEAN for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, President Phúc added.

Austin said that the US wanted to continue witnessing Việt Nam's prosperity and strong development, and to cooperate with Vietnamese agencies more closely and effectively in the future.

The US will continue to partner with Việt Nam in developing COVID-19 vaccines, and will do its best to support Việt Nam in pandemic prevention and control, he stated.

Austin affirmed that the US would continue to strengthen collaboration with Việt Nam in settling war aftermath and assist the Southeast Asian nation in dealing with Agent Orange/dioxin consequences, especially through the project to detoxify dioxin at Biên Hòa airport, thus building and reinforcing mutual trust.

Asserting that the US and Việt Nam could expand their cooperation to areas where the two nations held potential, Austin proposed both sides consider lifting bilateral ties to a strategic partnership in the future.

He also affirmed that the US would continue to foster ties with ASEAN in maintaining peace and security in the region, and commit to build stronger and better relations with countries in the region.

President Phúc asked Austin to convey his regards to US President Joe Biden and expressed his hope that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would visit Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS