790 local cases are reported in HCM City (600), Tiền Giang (75), Đồng Tháp (50), Vĩnh Long (26), Sóc Trăng (7), Hưng Yên (7), Phú Yên (7), Bắc Giang (4), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and one each in Ninh Thuận, Bạc Liêu, Kiên Giang, Bình Định, Hà Tĩnh, Thanh Hoá, Thái Bình, and Hà Nam, of which 703 infections are detected in locked down or quarantine areas. Two imported cases were quarantined in Trà Vinh Province upon arrival.
- Cultural activities highlight 40th anniversary of Philippine-Viet Nam diplomatic ties
- Everything You Need To Know About Kim Jong-Nam's Assassination At KLIA2
- Sierra Leone identifies scores of Ebola cases during three-day curfew
- How Did Kim Jong-Nam Enter Malaysia If He Used A Fake Passport?
- Pregnant woman in Singapore infected with Zika as cases soar
- It’s confirmed: Bird flu spreads to Nueva Ecija
- Singapore Zika cases hit 100
- New case of H7N9 bird flu confirmed in China
- [NEW UPDATES] The Pulau Pom-Pom Resort Murder-Abduction Case
- Ebola cases prompt mini-quarantine in Sierra Leone capital
- US reports third case of MERS virus
- China confirms new bird flu cases
- China reports second H10N8 case
- 6 new H7N9 cases reported in China
- Mumbai police arrest second man in gang-rape case
- A 47-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Is Singapore's First Locally Transmitted Zika Virus Victim
- PAO chief Acosta takes Kian’s case; family to file murder raps
- Protesters in multiple US cities gather for Trayvon Martin case
- Human H7N9 case reported in Shanghai
- Boat with 58 aboard capsizes off Isabela; 3 dead
Việt Nam confirms 790 local cases on Saturday afternoon have 250 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.