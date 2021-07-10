Việt Nam confirms 790 local cases on Saturday afternoon

790 local cases are reported in HCM City (600), Tiền Giang (75), Đồng Tháp (50), Vĩnh Long (26), Sóc Trăng (7), Hưng Yên (7), Phú Yên (7), Bắc Giang (4), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and one each in Ninh Thuận, Bạc Liêu, Kiên Giang, Bình Định, Hà Tĩnh, Thanh Hoá, Thái Bình, and Hà Nam, of which 703 infections are detected in locked down or quarantine areas. Two imported cases were quarantined in Trà Vinh Province upon arrival.