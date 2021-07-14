Việt Nam calls for protection of civilians in Colombia

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has called on all sides involved in ongoing issues in Colombia to employ necessary measures and effective mechanisms to ensure security and protect civilians, particularly women and children during a UN Security Council meeting about the South American nation and the performance of the UN Verification Mission in the nation.
Speaking at the meeting, Counsellor Phan Hồ Thế Nam, political coordinator of the Việt Nam Permanent Mission to the UN, acknowledged Colombia's positive political and socio-economic developments.
The Vietnamese representative suggested that all relevant parties continue to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve challenges and differences in the peace process, especially through mechanisms established under the Final Peace Agreement.
Việt Nam supports the nation's process of peace, security, national reconciliation, unity and development as well as the role of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.
Also at the event, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, briefed the council on the Secretary-General's latest report (document S/2021/603), noting that the peace process in Colombia stands at a critical juncture nearly five years after the signing of its Final Peace Agreement in 2016, which formally ended more than fifty years of civil conflict.
He urged Colombian society and institutions to view the document as an opportunity to help tackle the longstanding issues facing the country.
Melissa Herrera, Founder and Director of the Latin-American civil society group Viva la Vida, described the 2016 peace agreement as a symbol of hope for the young people of Colombia.
Council members welcomed progress made in transitional justice on Colombia's path towards truth, justice and reconciliation. Many voiced concerns, however, over recent social unrest and the deteriorating security situation as well as a lack of progress on agricultural reform and land use.
They also underscored the need to fully implement the Final Peace Agreement, calling on all relevant parties to engage in constructive dialogue towards that end with the participation of women and youth. — VNS
