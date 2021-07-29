Việt Nam calls for end to violence in West Bank

The UN Security Council holds an open debate on the Middle East on Wednesday (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has expressed his concern about continued violence in the Occupied Palestine Territory, particularly in the West Bank, two months after the ceasefire was announced.

Addressing the UN Security Council's open debate on the Middle East on Wednesday (local time) he urged Israeli authorities to refrain from the use of excessive force, especially of live ammunition against civilians.

"The rhetoric and provocative actions that contributed to the dangerous dynamics on the ground must stop," he said.

Quý said the incident in the illegal outpost of Evyatar last week, the root cause of the latest outbreak of violence, was a typical example of how settlement activities can spark violence. He called upon Israel to end such activities immediately and respect the historical significance and status quo of the holy city of Jerusalem.

The lack of progress in the peace process has undermined remaining hopes for peace, he said, welcoming recent positive moves towards dialogue and urging the parties' leaders to revitalise the peace process.

Quý called on the relevant authorities and the international community to redouble their efforts to stop the violence and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, which is more critical than ever for Palestinian civilians, particularly in Gaza.

Many speakers urged the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint during the current, highly fragile period, and asked them to refrain from any provocative actions that could further heighten tensions.

Lynn Hastings, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, outlined urgent assistance being provided by the United Nations and its partners on the heels of 11 days of clashes in Gaza two months ago.

She said that, beyond the human tragedy for both Palestinians and Israelis, a recent Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment by the United Nations, European Union and the World Bank estimated the physical damage to Gaza to be between US$290 million and $380 million, and additional economic losses to reach up to $200 million.

Calling on Israel to allow the unhindered entry of all humanitarian aid, she also called on Hamas and other armed groups to stop launching incendiary devices, rockets and mortars and end their militant build-up.

Việt Nam backs adding gender issues into anti-terrorism

Việt Nam has also expressed support for a whole-of-society approach to national reconciliation and harmony, building a united society resistant to risks of extremism and terrorism.

During the Arria-formula meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York the same day, Ambassador Quý said the UNSC's resolutions recognise a need to incorporate gender issues into efforts to prevent extremism, deal with conflicts or build peace. Therefore, it is necessary to recognise women's different roles as well as promote their leadership role in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, the process also needs to take into account the role of men and gender bias.

He also backed countries continuing to share experience in incorporating gender issues into national plans and policies and promoting them through studies and discussions on the issue.

Participants at the event also highlighted a need to study the issue thoroughly and promote a comprehensive approach to gender issues. — VNS