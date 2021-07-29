Việt Nam attends ASEANSAI’s 6th Senior Officials’ Meeting

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Hà Thị Mỹ Dung, is attending the 6th Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) of the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) on July 28-29.
The online meeting was chaired by the State Audit of Malaysia, which is ASEANSAI Chair for the 2020-2021 period, and attended by representatives from 10 ASEANSAI members.
In his opening remarks, Bahtiar Arif, head of the ASEANSAI Secretariat, said the 6th SOM focuses on discussing strategic issues related to the development of all member audit agencies as well as activities of the governments of the Southeast Asian countries.
Dung thanked the ASEANSAI members for their support to help the SAV fulfil its responsibility as the Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee for the 2020-2021 period, and their trust in assigning it to continue assuming this position for the 2022-2023 term.
She emphasised that the SAV is committed to fulfil its missions, actively participating in joint activities in order to tighten the relations between members and contribute to the successful implementation of the missions and goals of the ASEANSAI community.
As the Chair of the ASEANSAI Strategic Planning Committee, the SAV chaired a discussion on a draft ASEANSAI Strategic Plan for 2022-2025 and a work plan for 2022-2023 of the committee.
The Vietnamese representative said that compared to the ASEANSAI Strategic Plan for 2018-2021, the new plan adds the vision, mission, and core values of the issues related to professionalism, innovation, quick response in today's dynamic operation environment with many uncertainties. — VNS
