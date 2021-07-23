Việt Nam affirms solidarity with Cuba amid difficulties

Cuban leader Fidel Castro visited the Hà Nội-based University of Science and Technology on February 23, 2003. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Tám

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association have sent a message giving strong support for Cuban people, as the Cuban Revolution faces the most difficult time of its 60-year history due to economic issues, embargos and the coronavirus pandemic.

"We resolutely oppose all plots and actions that incite, instigate, spread fake news, and distort in order to cause political disturbance and instability in Cuba," the message said.

The U.S. government's unreasonable and inhumane embargo policy over the past nearly 60 years is the cause of difficulties in the lives of Cubans today, and seriously violates the human rights of the Cuban people, they said, noting that tightening sanctions from April to December 2020 alone cost the Cuban economy more than US$9 billion.

Overcoming such difficulties, Cuba has made important achievements, especially in science, technology, education and health.

Amid the pandemic, the Cuban Government has made efforts and implemented solutions to ensure people's lives, while continuing humanitarian medical activities and coordinating with the international community to respond to the pandemic.

For peace-lovers around the world, Cuba is a symbol of international solidarity and the unyielding will to fight for freedom, peace, national sovereignty and human dignity. Accordingly, from 1992, the United Nations General Assembly has issued 29 resolutions supporting Cuba and calling for an end to the embargo against the country.

"The Vietnamese people call on the U.S. Government to stop its hostile policy and immediately lift the unilateral economic and financial blockade against Cuba, soon normalize relations with Cuba, and respect the Cuban people's right to choose their own development path and social regime," the message said. "It is the most necessary thing to do now, and a practical way for the Cuban people to enjoy their legitimate rights, thus meeting the aspirations and interests of the Cuban people, the U.S. people and the people of the world, and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and wider world."

The Vietnamese people will never forget the steadfast solidarity and generous support that the Cuban people gave to Vietnam at the most difficult times, the two Vietnamese associations said, affirming that the Vietnamese people would always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with and support the Cuban people.

“We believe that with the measures and efforts of the Cuban Party and Government as well as the revolutionary tradition, will, determination, wisdom and courage of the Cuban people, Cuba will soon overcome current difficulties and successfully carry out the process of updating its socio-economic model and moving forward on its chosen path,” the message said.

Defense Ministry presents medical supplies and equipment to Cuba

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến (second from right) presents a token of aid to Cuban officials. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Pha

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến hosted a reception on Thursday for outgoing Cuban Military, Naval and Air Attache Col. Juan Miguel Garcia Montano, and his successor Col. Román Osvaldo Jiménez Ortega.

Chiến extended his greetings on the 60th anniversary of the Giron Victory and the success of the 8th National Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.

The Deputy Minister said he was delighted to know that the UN General Assembly on June 23 adopted a resolution on the need to end the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba.

Chiến said Việt Nam had a consistent stance supporting the ending of the embargo against Cuba, and that the country would continue to vote in favour of related resolutions. Cuba would overcome all hardships and challenges on the path to building socialism, he added.

"Việt Nam will forever bear in mind the great support of the Party, Government, people and armed forces of Cuba for the country's revolutionary cause and national construction process, and always reminds its future generations to preserve and uphold the Việt Nam-Cuba traditional friendship," the officer said.

Chiến thanked Cuba for providing medicine and sending experienced medical workers to assist Việt Nam when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020, as well as its supply of vaccines and future vaccine production technology transfer despite Cuba facing numerous difficulties.

The assistance reflects the spirit of fraternal comradeship, consistent friendship and solidarity between the two countries, he said. Việt Nam and Cuba will become a symbol of international cooperation in battling global challenges.

Bilateral relations have been strengthened despite adverse impacts of the coronavirus, as the two nations have maintained effective cooperation in multiple fields, notably in the national defence industry, training and military medicine, he said, adding that a number of important documents in defence cooperation had been signed.

Col. Garcia Montano thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for its close coordination, support and optimal conditions for him to fulfil his tasks and pledged to continue promoting defence cooperation between the two countries.

On behalf of Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence, Chiến presented medical supplies and equipment worth VNĐ5 billion ($217,300) to Cuba's Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces to help the country fight against the coronavirus. VNS