Veteran artist dies at 65 after testing positive for COVID-19

HCM CITY — Painter Lê Thánh Thư, a leading artist in the fine arts of the South, died on July 16 in HCM City two days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Thư was born in Bình Định Province in 1956. He began his career in 1982 after studying painting on his own. His became quickly famous among art lovers. He first exhibition was organised at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum in 1989.
His paintings featured his love for the country and its people, and left a very strong impression on critics and viewers.
Thư won several top prizes presented by national and international fine arts organisations, including the Việt Nam-Phillip Morris prize in 1996 and 1998, the ASEAN Fine Arts Awards in 1998 and the National Fine Arts Awards in 2005.
He took part in more than 40 solo and group exhibitions at home and in 20 countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Australia, France and the US.
His works are collected by Vietnamese and foreigners. Some of them are displayed at fine arts museums in Việt Nam and Singapore.
Thư's latest exhibition, Không Gian Sống (The Living Space), was organised at the Phương Mai Gallery in HCM City last year. The event featured 20 abstract paintings in red, black and white. Most of the works highlighted the culture and lifestyle of Saigonese.
"Thư's art showed great poetry in praise of life," said author Mương Mán of the Việt Nam Writers' Association. — VNS
- About 30 labs in Vietnam capable of testing for COVID-19
- Two hospitals allowed to perform test for Covid-19
- U.S. Coronavirus Patient in California Wasn't Tested for COVID-19 for Days
- Cuomo says NY can test for COVID-19
- Pa. State Health Department Lab Can Now Test For COVID-19
- NJ health officials say state has 1st positive COVID-19 test
- About 30 labs in Việt Nam capable of testing for COVID-19
- Connecticut health lab approved to test for COVID-19
- New Zealand moving into next phase with first positive Covid-19 coronavirus case, expert says
- Thousands of intensive care patients to be tested for Covid-19
- Coronavirus: British cycling stars Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish tested for COVID-19
- 'I had my throat scraped': What it's like to be tested for COVID-19
- Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for COVID-19
- Iran's Deputy Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus a Day After He Tells Citizens the Virus Is Under Control
- Texas woman who spent weeks in quarantine after traveling to Wuhan was 'mistakenly' released only to later test POSITIVE for coronavirus having come in to contact with 'up to a dozen' people at a hotel
- Patient Released from Texas Coronavirus Quarantine Later Tests Positive
- Patient tested negative for COVID-19 dies in Ernakulam
- The anatomy of a coronavirus patient: Decoding COVID-19's effects on human body
- COVID-19 | 45 samples test negative in Bihar, says Health Minister
- Texas woman tests positive for coronavirus after release from quarantine, may have exposed a dozen others
Veteran artist dies at 65 after testing positive for COVID-19 have 529 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.