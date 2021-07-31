US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Vietnam

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – US Vice President Kamala Harris will Vietnam and Singapore , the White House announced on July 30.

The trip aims to “strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States," her spokeswoman Symone Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders said Washington has a “top priority to rebuild our global partnerships and keep our nation secure, and this upcoming visit continues that work — deepening our engagement in Southeast Asia.”

During the trip, the Vice President will engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order, she added./.